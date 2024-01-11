Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 5,806 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,651,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $495,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 159,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 222,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 269,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 1,154,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,141. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

