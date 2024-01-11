MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $291.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

