Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

