Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.07.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
