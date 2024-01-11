Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

