Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $71.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 220,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,495. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

