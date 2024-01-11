MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.3 %
MNOV stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.