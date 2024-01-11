MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.3 %

MNOV stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MediciNova by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

