Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.88. 2,391,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

