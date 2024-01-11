MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $24.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

