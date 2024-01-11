Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 77,154 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 189.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.82% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of PSI opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

