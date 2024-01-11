Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

