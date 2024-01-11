Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $455.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.73. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

