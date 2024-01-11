Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $489.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

