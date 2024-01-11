Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $6.98 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.