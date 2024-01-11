Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $4,667,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

