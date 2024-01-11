Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 20,100 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.08, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

