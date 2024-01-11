Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

