Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,881 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.13% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

QLTA opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

