Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,990 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.