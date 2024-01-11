Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 6,339 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

