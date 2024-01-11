Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 83,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,352 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

KBE opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

