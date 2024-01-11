Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 901,667 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,667 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $442.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

