Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 980 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $89.16.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

