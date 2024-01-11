Melius Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Melius Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

DE opened at $393.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.