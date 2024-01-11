Melius Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Melius Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $393.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.