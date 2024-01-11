Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $118.83 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

