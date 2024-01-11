Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $301.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

