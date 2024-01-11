Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $147,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 42,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,740. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

