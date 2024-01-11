Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 20,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.53. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,949,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.