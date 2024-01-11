Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$39.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

