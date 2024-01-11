Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 60,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 757,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

