Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.58). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $109.46 on Thursday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.