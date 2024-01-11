Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

