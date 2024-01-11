Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $110.15. 2,846,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,846,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

