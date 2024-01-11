Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 6,178 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,754,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 318,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.