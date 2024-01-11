Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.20% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

