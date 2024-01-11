Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NULV opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

