Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $79.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

