Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,147 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $183,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
