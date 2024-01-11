Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

