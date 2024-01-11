Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,938,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

