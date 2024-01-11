Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

