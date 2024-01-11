Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000.

MOO stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $979.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

