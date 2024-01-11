Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $132.69 and a 52 week high of $164.94.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

