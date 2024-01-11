Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,420 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 4.55% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIO. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PIO stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

