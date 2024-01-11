Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,663,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,348,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

