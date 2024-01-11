Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,645 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

