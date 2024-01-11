Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 10,213 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET opened at $23.98 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

