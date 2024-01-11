Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 19,996 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

