Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 53,338 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,338 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.67% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

